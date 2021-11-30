ajc logo
X

UK watchdog orders Facebook to reverse purchase of Giphy

National & World News
13 minutes ago
The United Kingdom’s antitrust watchdog has blocked Facebook’s acquisition of GIF-sharing platform Giphy and ordered the social network to reverse the deal

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog has blocked Facebook's acquisition of GIF-sharing platform Giphy and ordered the social network to reverse the deal, saying it hurts social media users and advertisers by stifling competition for animated images.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that the deal would let Facebook “increase its already significant market power” by denying or limiting other platforms' access to Giphy GIFs and driving traffic to Facebook-owned sites.

It's reportedly the first time the watchdog has sought to unwind a tech deal.

“By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising," said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the group that carried out the investigation.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold records
16m ago
EasyJet: Omicron variant already affecting flight bookings
20m ago
Omicron brings COVID-19 vaccine inequity 'home to roost'
22m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top