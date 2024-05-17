Nation & World News

UK watchdog decides not to investigate Microsoft's AI partnership with France's Mistral

British regulators say they don’t need to open a competition investigation into Microsoft’s partnership with French artificial intelligence company Mistral, a month after asking for industry feedback on the deal
File - Arthur Mensch, cofounder and CEO of Mistral AI, attends the UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit in Bletchley, England on Nov. 2, 2023. The Competition and Markets Authority said it's looking into Microsoft's partnership with France's Mistral AI and the company's hiring of key staff from another startup, Inflection AI. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

File - Arthur Mensch, cofounder and CEO of Mistral AI, attends the UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit in Bletchley, England on Nov. 2, 2023. The Competition and Markets Authority said it's looking into Microsoft's partnership with France's Mistral AI and the company's hiring of key staff from another startup, Inflection AI. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)
21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — British regulators said Friday they don't need to open a competition investigation into Microsoft's partnership with French artificial intelligence company Mistral, a month after asking for industry feedback on the deal.

Microsoft announced earlier this year that it was partnering with the buzzy French startup in a move that that could lessen the software giant's reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for supplying the next wave of chatbots and other generative AI products.

The Competion and Markets Authority said in a brief update that the tie-up “does not qualify for investigation" under U.K. merger rules.

The watchdog had said in April that it was seeking comments from “interested third parties,” before deciding whether to carry out an in-depth antitrust investigation.

By deciding not to probe the deal, "the CMA confirmed that the structure of the partnership between Mistral and Microsoft does not grant sufficient rights/influence to Microsoft," Alex Haffner, competition partner at U.K. law firm Fladgate, said by email.

The watchdog is still looking into Microsoft's hiring of key staff from another startup, Inflection AI, as well as Amazon's $4 billion investment in San Francisco-based Anthropic. It didn't provide updates on those reviews, which were announced at the same time last month.

Nor has it issued an update on its review of Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI since it asked for comments on that deal in December.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Will Black men in Georgia vote for Biden or stay home?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early voting ends today for Georgia primary election
2h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft grabs another 160 acres south of Atlanta for data centers

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

Credit: TNS

Changing weather could send smoke from Canadian wildfires down to Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Messi napkin that sealed Barcelona move sells for $965,000 at auction
8m ago
Slovak prime minister underwent another operation, remains in serious condition
9m ago
Hezbollah introduces new weapons and tactics against Israel as war in Gaza drags on
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

70TH ANNIVERSARY
After Brown decision, these students and teachers changed Georgia’s schools
Airman Roger Fortson’s family prepares for his funeral in Atlanta
Last day of early voting! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide