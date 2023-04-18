X

UK sanctions art dealer with suspected ties to Hezbollah

National & World News
April 18, 2023
The U.K. says it has sanctioned a diamond and art dealer with suspected ties to Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group

LONDON (AP) — A diamond and art dealer was sanctioned Tuesday by the U.K. government for allegedly funding Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

The Treasury said it froze Nazem Ahmad's assets in the U.K. because he financed the Iranian-backed Shiite militant organization that has been designated an international terrorist group. Under the sanctions, no one in the U.K. will be able to do business with Ahmad or his businesses.

“The firm action we have taken today will clamp down on those who are funding international terrorism,” said Joanna Penn, treasury minister. She said the move would strengthen the U.K.'s economic and national security.

Ahmad was similarly sanctioned in 2019 by the U.S. Treasury, which alleged he was a “prominent Lebanon-based money launderer and significant Hezbollah financier.” It also said he was involved in smuggling “blood diamonds," which are mined in conflict zones and sold to finance violence.

A Beirut art gallery the U.K. government identified as belonging to Ahmad did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

