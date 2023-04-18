UK sanctions art dealer with suspected ties to Hezbollah

The Treasury said it froze Nazem Ahmad's assets in the U.K. because he financed the Iranian-backed Shiite militant organization that has been designated an international terrorist group. Under the sanctions, no one in the U.K. will be able to do business with Ahmad or his businesses.

“The firm action we have taken today will clamp down on those who are funding international terrorism,” said Joanna Penn, treasury minister. She said the move would strengthen the U.K.'s economic and national security.