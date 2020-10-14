UK urged to conclude trade deal with EU to limit Brexit cost

In its latest survey of the the British economy, the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday that a trade deal that ensures a close relationship will minimize the costs of Brexit.

The OECD, which monitors and advises its 37 member countries, said the British economy will likely end this year 10.1% smaller than the start of the year after the impact of the pandemic, which led to a wide-ranging lockdown in the spring. After a summer lull, the resurgence of the virus has led to further restrictions on businesses by the government, both nationally and locally.