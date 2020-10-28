UK under pressure amid warning hospital cases may triple

Walport’s assessment came as two opposition parties called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convene a summit of the U.K.’s four nations to develop a coordinated plan for combatting COVID-19.

Under the U.K.’s system of devolved government, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all developed their own rules to fight the pandemic. Meanwhile, Johnson has implement a three-tiered regional strategy to applies only in England. That has a led to a patchwork of regulations that change from one nation to the next, and sometimes from city to city.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the four nations must develop a unified strategy to avoid confusion and deliver a clear message. The Liberal Democrats and Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party have written to Johnson asking for a summit.

“I think they need to have some action now … because otherwise, if we don’t get the virus back under control, I’m afraid there’s little chance of being able to rescue Christmas,” Davey told the BBC.

Britain already has Europe’s highest virus death toll, with over 45,400 confirmed deaths.

Many people wearing face masks as they move along a main shopping street in Nottingham, England, Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. The Nottingham area will move into the Tier 3 highest level of coronavirus restrictions on upcoming Thursday because of a surge in COVID-19. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Credit: Joe Giddens Credit: Joe Giddens

A man passes an advert on a retail premises in London, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The British government is sticking to its strategy of tiered, regional restrictions to combat COVID-19 amid mounting political and scientific pressure for stronger nationwide measures to prevent the pandemic from spiralling out of control. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

A man walks past a worker removing graffiti from a wall in London, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The British government is sticking to its strategy of tiered, regional restrictions to combat COVID-19 amid mounting political and scientific pressure for stronger nationwide measures to prevent the pandemic from spiralling out of control. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

A woman walks over a pedestrian crossing, part of a public artwork by French artist Camille Walala, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The British government is sticking to its strategy of tiered, regional restrictions to combat COVID-19 amid mounting political and scientific pressure for stronger nationwide measures to prevent the pandemic from spiralling out of control. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

A man is reflected in a puddle as he passes part of a public artwork by French artist Camille Walala in London, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The British government is sticking to its strategy of tiered, regional restrictions to combat COVID-19 amid mounting political and scientific pressure for stronger nationwide measures to prevent the pandemic from spiralling out of control. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Many people wearing face masks as they move along a shopping street as rain falls in Nottingham, England, Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. The Nottingham area will move into the Tier 3 highest level of coronavirus restrictions on upcoming Thursday because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Credit: Joe Giddens Credit: Joe Giddens

86 columns that surround the inner quay waterway are lit with some thousands of seasonal lights at The Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool, England, Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. As longer winter nights sweep in, the dock will become one of the city's most scenic attractions, although nobody knows if people will come to see the spectacle because of the ever changing coronavirus lockdown restrictions. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne