UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.

The legislation “will both close every possible loophole that exists and force them to U-turn on this,” Shapps told Sky News. “We are not having people working from British ports, plying regular routes between here and France, or here and Holland, or anywhere else and failing to pay the minimum wage. It’s simply unacceptable.”