UK to see 2nd national rail strike after talks hit stalemate

The strike pits the union against 13 privately owned train-operating companies and the government-owned National Rail. While Britain's Conservative government insists it is not involved in the dispute, the union notes that it plays a major role in the heavily regulated industry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put blame for the strike squarely on the union.

The railway union's leader, General Secretary Mick Lynch, said the government had “wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.”

He said there could not be a settlement unless the government agreed to "unshackle" the train companies and let them offer the union better terms than the 3% pay raise on the table so far. Britain's inflation rate hit 9.1% in May, as Russia's war in Ukraine squeezes supplies of energy and food staples, even as post-pandemic consumer demand is soaring.

The government warned that big raises would spark a wage-price spiral driving inflation even higher.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the union’s claim he had meddled was “a total lie.”

“I have had absolutely nothing to do with either the issuing of a letter from Network Rail, the employer, to the RMT — or any request to withdraw it,” he said.

Unions have told the country to brace for more as workers face the worst cost-of-living squeeze in more than a generation. Lawyers are planning a walkout, and unions representing teachers and postal workers both plan to consult their members about possible actions.

An entrance to Waterloo underground station stands shuttered closed for strike action in Waterloo railway station, in London, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Tens of thousands of railway workers walked off the job in Britain on Tuesday, bringing the train network to a crawl in the country's biggest transit strike for three decades. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)