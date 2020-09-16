UK to ration COVID-19 testing amid testing failures

Widespread testing is seen as crucial to controlling the spread of the coronavirus because it allows those who are infected to self-isolate while helping health officials to identify hot spots and trace those who are infected.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on Tuesday that it may take weeks to sort out the problems. In the meantime, people have been turning up at emergency rooms due to the lack of availability of testing.

The Association of School and College Leaders warned the education system could become worse as more cases emerge. Keeping schools open would become “unsustainable” if issues with testing capacity were not fixed, said Geoff Barton, the group's general-secretary.

“Teachers need to be counted as key workers in order that you can at least keep that maths teacher in front of 30 young people if their test is negative,” he told the BBC.