UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

The announcement came as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up. Scientists say many of the new infections in England were a more transmissible sub-variant of the omicron variant.

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.