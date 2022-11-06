UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,’’ new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor.”