ajc logo
X

UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

National & World News
1 hour ago
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.

The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,’’ new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor.”

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. His ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen's 70-year reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

The coronation holiday means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.

___

Follow all AP stories on British royalty at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’1h ago

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
3h ago

Credit: Rich Fury

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
8m ago
F1 in Vegas: Race will be most expensive on 2024 schedule
9m ago
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top