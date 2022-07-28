ajc logo
X

UK Supreme Court refuses in intervene in life-support battle

The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, Monday, July 25, 2022. The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost a court appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son. Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on April 7. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, Monday, July 25, 2022. The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost a court appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son. Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on April 7. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the U.K. Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle

LONDON (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the U.K. Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle.

Archie Battersbee's parents filed an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to halt rulings by lower courts to allow doctors to legally withdraw life support from their son.

Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, found him unconscious at home on Apr. 7. Dance has said she believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

Doctors treating the teen at the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead, and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

Dance argued that she had seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, had twice tried to breathe independently in the past few days.

Two High Court judges and three judges at the Court of Appeal agreed with the doctors. Appeal judge Andrew McFarlane said Monday that medical staff had seen “no signs of life” in Archie.

Dance and her partner, Paul Battersbee, then took their battle to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court said in a statement Thursday that a panel of three judges refused to give the couple permission to appeal.

Combined ShapeCaption
The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, left, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, London, Monday, July 25, 2022. The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost a court appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son. Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on April 7. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, left, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, London, Monday, July 25, 2022. The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost a court appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son. Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on April 7. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Combined ShapeCaption
The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, left, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, London, Monday, July 25, 2022. The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost a court appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son. Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on April 7. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Editors' Picks
Hattie B’s opening next week in West Midtown with new menu items, cocktails2h ago
Low expectations widespread in Geoff Collins’ fourth season at Georgia Tech
23h ago
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion
49m ago
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
MARTA targets bad behavior on trains and buses
2h ago
The Latest
Under fire, US officials say monkeypox can still be beaten
4m ago
Under fire, US officials say monkeypox can still be beaten
4m ago
Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner
9m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
9h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top