X
Dark Mode Toggle

UK student nurse charged with taking bomb to maternity ward

National & World News
1 hour ago
A student nurse has appeared in a British court charged with planning to attack an air force base and taking a home-made bomb to a hospital maternity unit where he worked

LONDON (AP) — A student nurse appeared in a British court Friday, charged with planning to attack an air force base and taking a home-made bomb to a hospital maternity unit where he worked.

Mohammad Farooq, 27, was arrested outside St. James’s University Hospital in Leeds, northern England, on Jan. 20 with what prosecutors say was a “viable” pressure-cooker bomb containing 13.7 kilograms (30 pounds) of a homemade low-explosive mixture.

Prosecutors also allege that Farooq carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of a Royal Air Force base in northern England earlier this month after being encouraged online to attack it.

He faces one charge of preparing an act of terrorism in connection with the air base plan, which prosecutors allege was motivated by Islamic extremism.

Farooq also is charged with possessing an explosive substance and possessing an imitation firearm over the hospital incident, which prosecutors say was motivated by a grudge against another staff member.

Farooq appeared by video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. He was not asked to enter pleas and was ordered detained until his next court hearing on Feb. 3 at London’s Central Criminal Court.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Slitz

The Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency 2h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Mornin

In clean energy transition, Georgia is at the tip of the spear
1h ago

Credit: KeithJJ / Pixabay.com

Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news
19h ago

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
19h ago

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
19h ago

Kemp signs order to call up National Guard troops after violent unrest
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fatima Shbair

Palestinians bury dead as risk of flare-up with Israel ebbs
4m ago
Djokovic tops Paul; faces Tsitsipas in Australian Open final
18m ago
Djokovic's dad stays away from Australian Open semifinal
19m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top