UK student nurse charged with taking bomb to maternity ward

Mohammad Farooq, 27, was arrested outside St. James’s University Hospital in Leeds, northern England, on Jan. 20 with what prosecutors say was a “viable” pressure-cooker bomb containing 13.7 kilograms (30 pounds) of a homemade low-explosive mixture.

Prosecutors also allege that Farooq carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of a Royal Air Force base in northern England earlier this month after being encouraged online to attack it.