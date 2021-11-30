UK spies seek help from tech firms against cyber threats

To keep up, British spies “are now pursuing partnerships with the tech community to help develop world-class technologies to solve our biggest mission problems.”

“Unlike Q in the Bond movies, we cannot do it all in-house,” Moore added, referring to the fictional MI6 gadget-maker in the James Bond 007 thrillers.

Moore says working with the private sector is a “sea change” for an organization enmeshed in secrecy. Until 1992, Britain’s government refused even to confirm the existence of MI6. The organization has gradually become more open in recent years, even allowing publication of an authorized history — though it only goes up to 1949.

MI6 began publicly naming its chief, who uses the code name C, in the 1990s.