ajc logo
X

UK space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails

National & World News
1 hour ago
British officials and space scientists say they are disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure

LONDON (AP) — British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.

U.S.-based Virgin Orbit attempted its first international launch late Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry one if its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England over the Atlantic Ocean.

The plane released the rocket, carrying nine small satellites for a mix of civilian and domestic uses. But about two hours after the plane took off, the company reported “an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit.”

The plane, piloted by a Royal Air Force pilot, returned to Cornwall. The rocket and satellites were destroyed.

“We’re feeling awful, to be honest – I’m not going to lie,” Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall. said.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been knocked, this is the biggest definitely, but I feel OK and we’ll get up and we’ll go again,” she said.

Virgin Orbit, which was founded by British transport and telecommunications tycoon Richard Branson, previously completed four similar launches from California.

Hundreds of people gathered for the Cornwall launch cheered had cheered when a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named Cosmic Girl, took off late Monday. Around an hour into the flight, the plane released the rocket at around 35,000 feet (around 10,000 meters) over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart said “a technical failure appears to have prevented us from delivering the final orbit.”

“While we are very proud of the many things that we have successfully achieved as part of this mission, we are mindful that we failed to provide our customers with the launch service they deserve,” he said.

The mission was a collaboration between the U.K. Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit and Cornwall Council.

Britain hopes to become a major player in making and launching satellites, and is building a spaceport in the Shetland Islands north of Scotland as well as the one in Cornwall.

U.K. Business Secretary Grant Shapps said Monday’s launch was “a big moment” despite its failure.

“Space is difficult,”Shapps told Sky News.

“It didn’t work. I’ve no doubt that they’ll pick themselves up, dust themselves off and they’ll go again once they find out what exactly went wrong with it,” he said.

Credit: Ben Birchall

Credit: Ben Birchall

Credit: Ben Birchall

Credit: Ben Birchall

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC7h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
12h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Henri's Bakery & Deli

Henri’s Bakery opens fifth metro Atlanta location in Brookhaven
18h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Henri's Bakery & Deli

Henri’s Bakery opens fifth metro Atlanta location in Brookhaven
18h ago

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

TCU's dream of winning CFP title quickly became a nightmare
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas

Volunteer migrant rescuers set to face trial in Greece
11m ago
Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life
12m ago
French PM to unveil pension changes that upset many workers
26m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
7h ago
Photos: The scene at the Georgia vs. TCU national championship game
14h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top