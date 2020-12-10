UK signs post-Brexit free trade deal with Singapore

Singapore is Britain's largest trading partner in Southeast Asia. Truss is also expected to sign a similar deal with Vietnam to ensure trade continues on the same terms in the new year.

Officials said the two deals bring Britain a step closer to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a growing regional trade bloc. Joining that agreement would “provide British businesses with an unparalleled gateway to the Pacific region,” Truss said.

Truss and her Singaporean counterpart, Chan Chun Sing, also said they plan to start talks for a “Digital Economy Agreement," which aims to boost British digital trade and partnerships with Asia.

“This is an important part of our vision for a Global Britain that sits at the center of a network of deals with dynamic nations across Asia Pacific and the Americas as a global hub for services and technology trade,” Truss said in a statement.