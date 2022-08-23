ajc logo
UK shows Ukraine solidarity with sunflower display

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to show Britain’s solidarity with Ukraine by saying it with flowers on Tuesday.

The outgoing U.K. leader created an arch of sunflowers — Ukraine's national flower — outside his Downing Street office to commemorate the eastern European nation's independence day on Wednesday. The gesture also comes as Ukraine prepares to mark six months since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

“We will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory,” Johnson said in a video address to an international summit on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.

“In the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s assault we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support that they need," Johnson said.

Johnson has been steadfast in his support for Ukraine since the invasion began. The prime minister, who will step down early next month, sought to deflect from scandals and criticism at home by positioning himself as the leader of the international effort to help Ukraine combat Russian aggression.

Since the Russian invasion began, Johnson has pledged 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of military aid to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and anti-tank missiles. He has also dispatched economic support, guaranteeing millions in World Bank loans for the country.

___

Full coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to reporters on his way to a virtual conference organised by the government of Ukraine and hosted by president Volodymyr Zelensky, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Prime Minister will remotely address the international Crimea Platform, a virtual conference.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists have prepared the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists have prepared the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Florists have prepared the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colours in London, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 a day ahead of the Independence Day of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

