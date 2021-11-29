UK set to expand COVID vaccine boosters amid omicron fears

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said authorities need to be “cautious” until more is known about the variant.

“Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information,” Yousaf said.

Over the weekend, health authorities found three cases of the variant in England, which prompted the British government to tighten rules on mask-wearing and testing of arrivals in the country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday it was necessary to take “targeted and precautionary measures” in England. The other nations of the U.K. have had more stringent rules in place over the past few months following the lifting of most lockdown restrictions.

The new rules for England, which will see mask-wearing made compulsory in shops and on public transport on Tuesday, though not in pubs and restaurants, are expected to be reviewed in three weeks.

Britain has also convened an urgent meeting of the Group of Seven health ministers on Monday to discuss the variant. The G-7 is made up of the leading industrial economies — Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

