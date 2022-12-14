ajc logo
X

UK sends helicopters to small boat in distress in Channel

National & World News
Updated 23 minutes ago
UK authorities say helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent to rescue a small boat in distress

LONDON (AP) — Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.

Britain’s coastguard is coordinating a rescue operation involving the navy, border officers, and Kent police. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has also dispatched boats.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said they sent help at about 3:40 a.m. local time to help the coastguard.

Thousands of migrants have been using small boats in hopes of crossing the Channel to claim asylum in the U.K. Britain’s government has been under pressure to curb the number of migrants.

A record 44,000 people who made the dangerous journey across the busy waterway on small boats and made it to the U.K. this year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warnock’s US Senate victory audited by Georgia election officials 12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
11h ago

Credit: John Raby

3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
12h ago

Credit: John Raby

3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: MGM

'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man' added to film registry
15m ago
UK inflation eases, remains close to 40-year high
16m ago
Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
22h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
13h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top