X

UK sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 37 minutes ago
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the U.K. is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday. It's the first known shipment of the weaponry that Kyiv has long sought from its allies.

Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of more than 250 kilometers (155 miles). He didn't say how many are being sent.

Wallace said the missiles “are now going into or are in the country itself.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged in February that Britain would be the first country to give Ukraine longer-range weapons.

The missiles give Ukraine capacity to strike well behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. U.K. media reported that Ukraine has pledged not to use the missiles to attack Russia itself.

Wallace said the missiles would be used to push back Russian forces in “Ukrainian sovereign territory.” He said U.K. support for Ukraine is “responsible, calibrated, coordinated and agile.”

“We simply will not stand back while Russia kills civilians,” Wallace said.

He said U.K. officials would not comment publicly on whether Britain had placed any limitations on the missiles' use.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024 2h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts
51m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC On Campus: Ex-Georgia Tech workers file lawsuits, grads celebrate
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC On Campus: Ex-Georgia Tech workers file lawsuits, grads celebrate
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia
47m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Michael Jordan's famed 'Dream Team' Olympic jacket heading to auction
4m ago
Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street futures lower ahead of second look at US inflation data...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
16h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top