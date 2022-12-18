ajc logo
X

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

National & World News
By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The British government says it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Sunday it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas.

Ambulance crews are due to strike on Wednesday, joining nurses, railway staff, passport officers and postal workers, who are all staging a series of walkouts in the coming weeks.

The U.K.’s most intense strike wave for decades is a response to a cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring food and energy prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some 417,000 working days were lost to strikes in October, the highest number in a decade.

Unions are seeking pay increases to keep pace with inflation, which was running at 10.7% in November, down slightly from 11.1% in October but still a 40-year high.

The Conservative government argues that double-digit raises would drive inflation even higher, and has tried to pin blame for disruption on union leaders. In the tabloid Sun on Sunday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak branded union chiefs “Grinches that want to steal Christmas for their own political ends.”

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden said “it would be irresponsible to allow public sector pay and inflation to get out of control.”

“We’re making progress with the economy. Don’t put that at risk with these unaffordable demands,” he told the BBC.

The government is calculating that public opinion will turn on the unions as people across the U.K. face postponed hospital appointments, canceled trains and travel delays during the winter holiday season. But opinion polls show a high level of support for the workers – especially nurses, whose strikes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are the first in the 100-year history of their union, the Royal College of Nursing.

Nurses and ambulance crews say they will still respond to emergencies during their strikes.

“We’ve given a commitment that our members will scramble off picket lines and get into ambulances if there are emergencies that need to be covered,” said Onay Kasab, national lead officer of the Unite union.

But Matthew Taylor, who heads health service body the NHS Confederation, said patients will be at risk, and called on both government and unions to compromise.

“We’re in the middle of winter and we have a health service which, even on an ordinary day without industrial action, is finding it difficult to cope,” he told the BBC. “So there are going to be risks to patients. There’s no question about that.”

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Editors' Picks

Credit: APD

UPDATE: 2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout8h ago

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
17h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Briefs: Clark’s Christmas Kids raises $1.1M; Elle Duncan in town; Emily Blunt’s Atlanta...
14h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Briefs: Clark’s Christmas Kids raises $1.1M; Elle Duncan in town; Emily Blunt’s Atlanta...
14h ago

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lewis Joly

Israel deports Palestinian activist to France
4m ago
Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe
9m ago
Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top