UK sees record number of job losses during 3- month period

The Office for National Statistics said redundancies reached 370,000 in the August to October period, a record for a three-month period. At the end of October, the British government had been planning to end the Job Retention Scheme, which saw it pay the majority of the salaries of people who had become idle due to the coronavirus pandemic but were kept on payroll by firms.

That program was eventually extended until the spring after the government announced a second national lockdown for England during November as infection numbers spiked. Those eligible for support will get 80% of their salaries paid for by the government.