UK rights group threatened under China sweeping security law

“Attempting to silence voices globally that speak up for freedom and democracy is unacceptable and will never succeed," she said.

Rogers said his group will not be silenced by the warning and will continue to speak out for Hong Kong rights and freedoms.

Hong Kong, a former British colony that long enjoyed civil liberties and freedoms not seen elsewhere in mainland China, was promised a high degree of autonomy for 50 years when it was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997.

But in recent years Beijing has tightened its grip on the city and many have fled abroad after the introduction of the security law, which criminalizes what authorities describe as secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and foreign collusion in intervening in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Since 2020, media outlets critical of the government have been closed, the opposition has been shut out from elections and all the city’s major pro-democracy figures have either been jailed or have sought asylum abroad.