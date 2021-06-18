UK retail sales dip as lockdown easing lifts socializing

The statistics agency said retail sales were 9.1% higher than in February 2020 before the pandemic hit the economy.

Smith thinks that the rapid rollout of vaccines in the U.K. has helped shore up confidence in the economy, with people more inclined to venture out and spend money they have saved during the pandemic while working at home.

“We’ve seen consumer confidence has really soared,” he said. “People feel safe to go out and do things again .... that’s been a real positive and you can see that in retail sales numbers.”

Despite the monthly decline in food sales, food retailers have enjoyed bumper sales during the pandemic. Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, reported first quarter figures Friday that showed a 1% increase in same-store sales. Though seemingly low, that increase compares with the same period last year, when sales were booming as the U.K. first went into lockdown.

“Tesco’s first quarter numbers look sluggish, but that’s because they’re lapping the unprecedented demand triggered by the pandemic this time last year," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Rate-setters at the Bank of England will be digesting the recent economic news ahead of their meeting next week. The consensus in the markets is that the bank will keep its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1% and maintain its current stimulus program.

However, the balance is getting more nuanced as the recovery takes root, not least because the annual rate of inflation has risen to 2.1%, above the bank's target of 2%.