UK prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin

Johnson said Letby was on duty when both were poisoned. He added that prosecutors believed the collapses and deaths of all 17 babies were the work of Letby, who he described as a “constant malevolent presence” at the hospital's neonatal unit when the children collapsed or died.

Family members of some of Letby's alleged victims sat in the courtroom, while Letby's parents were also present.

The trial is expected to last weeks, if not months.

Police launched an investigation into the deaths of a number of babies at the hospital in May 2017. Letby was arrested three times in connection with the deaths before she was charged in November 2020.