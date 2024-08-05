UK prime minister talks of 'standing army' of police to deal with rioting across Britain

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that a “standing army” of specialist police would be set up to deal with rioting and that the justice system would be ramped up to deal with hundreds of arrests after violent disorder rocked cities across the nation over the past week.

Starmer convened an urgent meeting after lawlessness that he blamed on far-right activists and misinformation on social media that whipped up anger over a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded. False rumors spread online that the suspect was a Muslim and an asylum-seeker led to attacks on immigrants and Muslims.

“Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest. It is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities," Starmer said. "The full force of the law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part in these activities.”