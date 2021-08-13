UK police say man who shot and killed 5 had gun license

Davison shot himself before police arrived in time.

Sawyer said investigators are not sure what his motive was, but are not considering terrorism or any links to far right groups, though they're keeping an open mind.

“Let’s see what’s on his hard drive, let’s see what’s on his computer, let’s see what's on social media," Sawyer told reporters.

“We believe we have an incident that is domestically related that has spilled into the street and seen several people of Plymouth lose their lives in an extraordinarily tragic circumstance."

Davison was licensed to use a gun last year but Sawyer said police are checking whether he had the license before then.

Britain's last mass shooting was in 2010, when a taxi driver killed 12 people in Cumbria in northwest England before taking his own life.

Caption Forensic officers work in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, England Friday Aug. 13, 2021 where six people were killed in a shooting incident. Police in southwest England say several people were killed, including the suspected shooter, in the city of Plymouth in a “serious firearms incident” that wasn’t terror-related. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

