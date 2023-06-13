X

UK police say 3 found dead in Nottingham, 3 others hit by van in linked incidents; man arrested

Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents

LONDON (AP) — Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents.

The three hit by the van were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell. She said two people were found dead in one street and a third in a different street, separately from the van incident.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

The update came after police said emergency services were responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city.

Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services.

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of London.

