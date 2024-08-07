Nation & World News

UK police prepare for more unrest amid fears that anti-immigration groups have a list of targets

British police are preparing for another night of violence amid concerns that anti-immigration groups plan to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls
By DANICA KIRKA and BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — British police prepared Wednesday for another night of violence amid concerns that anti-immigration groups planned to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting and disorder fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

Police anticipated more than 100 events, Britain’s Press Association reported, citing a law enforcement source. Internet chat groups shared a list of agencies and law firms specializing in immigration as possible targets.

But in parts of London, Bristol, Oxford and Birmingham, peaceful crowds of anti-racism protesters gathered in such large numbers that they either vastly outnumbered anti-immigrant agitators — or there was no protest to counter.

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police Service said officers were focused on protecting immigration lawyers and services. In addition to thousands of officers already deployed, about 1,300 specialist forces were on standby in case of serious trouble in London.

“We’ll protect those people,″ Commissioner Mark Rowley said. “It is completely unacceptable, regardless of your political views, to intimidate any sector of lawful activity, and we will not let the immigration asylum system be intimidated.”

Cities and towns have been wracked by riots and looting for the past week as angry mobs, encouraged by far-right extremists, clashed with police and counter-demonstrators. The disturbances began after misinformation spread about the stabbing rampage that killed three girls in the seaside community of Southport, with social media users falsely identifying the suspect as an immigrant and a Muslim.

Rioters spouting anti-immigrant slogans have attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum-seekers, creating fear in Muslim and immigrant communities. In recent days, reports have emerged of violent counterattacks in some areas.

By early evening Wednesday, though, trouble had not erupted.

A couple hundred supporters of immigrants who showed up outside a law office on a residential street in the London neighborhood of North Finchley found themselves largely alone with several dozen police officers.

The crowd chanted “refugees welcome” and “London against racism.” Some held signs saying “Stop the far right,” “Migration is not a crime” and “Finchley against Fascism.”

Outside an immigration center in the Walthamstow area in east London, a counter-protest leader barked “fascists gone” to which a crowd of hundreds responded: “off our streets.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the previous disturbances as "far-right thuggery," rejecting any suggestion that the riots are about the government's immigration policies. He has warned that anyone taking part in the violence would "face the full force of the law."

Police have made more than 400 arrests and are considering using counter-terrorism laws to prosecute some rioters. The government has pledged to prosecute those responsible for the disorder, including those who use social media to incite the violence.

Among the first to be sentenced was Derek Drummond, 58, who received three years in prison after admitting to violent disorder and punching a police officer in the face in Southport on July 30. He was one of three men jailed after their cases were heard Wednesday at Liverpool Crown Court.

“The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest,″ said Jonathan Egan, the senior district crown prosecutor. “Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post on X that the police, city hall and community leaders were working to protect targeted buildings and places of worship.

“I know the shocking scenes have left many Muslims and minority ethnic communities scared and fearful, so I ask my fellow Londoners to check on their friends and neighbors and show them that care and compassion is what Londoners are all about,” he said.

In Walthamstow, in east London, real estate agents shut down storefronts early and told staff to work from home. The Nags Head pub informed customers via social media it wouldn't open because of “potential protest." The council closed the local library.

Smaller communities were affected as well. Businesses owners in Westcliff-on-Sea, in southern England, boarded up shopfronts.

Saira Hussain, who runs a small architectural practice, described the unrest as "upsetting.''

“I’m a third-generation British Pakistani,’’ she said. “I was born here, studied here, trade here and employ people from this country. I bet I’ve contributed much more to this country than any of these people that are causing trouble.”

Associated Press writers Niko Price and Alix Kroeger in London contributed.

