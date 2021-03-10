UK police officer suspected of murder in missing woman case

The officer wasn’t on duty at the time of Everard’s disappearance. Police didn’t say whether he knew Everard. The force said he was arrested along with a woman in her 30s, who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both suspects remained in custody.

Commissioner Cressida Dick, who heads the Metropolitan Police, said the news that a serving officer was arrested on suspicion of Everard's murder “sent waves of shock and anger through the public” and the force.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues in the Met when I say we are utterly appalled at this dreadful news,” she said in a televised statement.

“Sarah’s disappearance in these awful and wicked circumstances is every family’s worst nightmare. I know Londoners will want to know that it is thankfully incredibly rare for a woman to be abducted from our streets.”

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the arrest of an officer was “both shocking and deeply disturbing.”

The case was fast-moving and hundreds of officers were working around the clock on the investigation, Dick said.

