UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge

26 minutes ago
London police say a man who was taken into custody after his car crashed into the gates of the British prime minister’s residence in central London has been rearrested on a charge of making indecent images of children

LONDON (AP) — A man who was taken into custody after his car crashed into the gates of the British prime minister’s residence in central London was released in that case — but then immediately rearrested on charges of making indecent images of children, police said Saturday.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested for the unrelated offense shortly after he was released pending further investigation into the crash, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

The collision Thursday afternoon outside the prime minister’s official residence and offices at 10 Downing St. set off an intense security response.

Authorities later said the incident wasn’t believed to be terror-related. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Video posted on social media showed a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

No one was injured.

The man will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday in relation to the unrelated charge of making indecent images of children.

