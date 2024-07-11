UK police find 2 suitcases believed to contain human remains

LONDON (AP) — Police in the southwestern England city of Bristol are searching for a man who was behaving suspiciously on a local bridge just before the discovery of two suitcases believed to contain human remains.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived on the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge at around midnight Wednesday, only 10 minutes after receiving reports of the man behaving strangely. But the man, who had travelled there by taxi, was already gone.

“This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognize the concern it will be causing our communities,’’ Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said.