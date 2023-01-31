UK police chiefs apologize to Hillsborough disaster families

“For what happened, as a senior policing leader, I profoundly apologize. Policing got it badly wrong," said Chief Constable Andy Marsh, the College of Policing’s chief executive officer, said as the body published a response to a 2017 report into the experiences of victims' families.

A crush in the lower tier of Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, a city in northern England, at an FA Cup semifinal match led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters on April 15, 1989. Many victims were smashed against metal fences, trampled on or suffocated in the crush.