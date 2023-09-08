Channel Tunnel terminal shut for hours as UK bomb squad checks vehicle before deeming it no threat

A main route between England and France was shut for several hours while British Army bomb-disposal experts examined a vehicle near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel
National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A main route between England and France was shut for several hours Friday while British Army bomb-disposal experts examined a vehicle that was stopped by police near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel before deciding it posed no safety risk.

The Kent Police force said one man was arrested and later released pending further inquiries. It said the incident was not linked to the hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday while awaiting trial on terrorism charges.

Police initially said a cordon was put in place “for the safety of the public," but in an update said the vehicle that was stopped was “deemed to not pose a risk to public safety.”

Long lines of cars had built up on the approach to the terminal near Folkestone in southeast England.

Le Shuttle, which operates trains that carry vehicles through the tunnel between England and France, said access to its terminal was suspended and that services were likely to be severely disrupted. But it said the incident was resolved late Friday afternoon and that services were resuming.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue1h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
3h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
3h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A CLOSER LOOK
Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know
2h ago
The Latest
Correction: The Stream story
10m ago
Supreme Court is asked to reject limits on a drug used in the most common method of...
10m ago
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
5h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top