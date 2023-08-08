Exclusive
UK police arrest suspect in a stabbing that took place near the British Museum in London

Police in London say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near the British Museum

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.

The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta Stone, was evacuated but police say there was no additional risk to the public after the isolated incident. The museum reopened in the afternoon with increased security and bag checks.

Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred near the museum’s entrance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The British Museum, founded in 1753, is the world's oldest public national museum and houses works of history, art and culture.

