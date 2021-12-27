UK police apologize for ex-soccer player's killing

“A police uniform does not grant officers immunity to behave unlawfully or to abuse their powers,” she wrote.

The family’s lawyer, Kate Maynard, said in a statement the official apology is “welcomed and overdue.”

The charity Inquest, which supports the bereaved in cases of deaths involving the state, has said that Monk’s conviction is believed to be the first time a British police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Black man.

It is extremely rare for police in Britain to be convicted of manslaughter or murder over deaths in custody or during contact with the public. Maynard said Monk’s conviction was the first of a serving officer on a manslaughter charge in connection with their policing duties in over 30 years.