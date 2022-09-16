2 police hurt in London stabbing, unrelated to queen events

The incident comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, but the stabbing did not occur near any commemorative sites and police said the injured officers were not part of the royal operation.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack “utterly appalling.”
“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.”
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two male police officers were stabbed, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (Aaron Chow/PA via AP)
Credit: Aaron Chow
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two male police officers were stabbed, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (Aaron Chow/PA via AP)
Credit: Aaron Chow
Credit: Aaron Chow
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two male police officers were stabbed, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (Aaron Chow/PA via AP)
Credit: Aaron Chow
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two male police officers were stabbed, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (Aaron Chow/PA via AP)
Credit: Aaron Chow
Credit: Aaron Chow
Items in the street at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two male police officers were stabbed, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (Aaron Chow/PA via AP)
Credit: Aaron Chow
Items in the street at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two male police officers were stabbed, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday. It says the attack is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (Aaron Chow/PA via AP)
Credit: Aaron Chow
Credit: Aaron Chow