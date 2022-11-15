ajc logo
X

UK polar research ship to make 2nd voyage to Antarctica

National & World News
2 hours ago
Britain’s polar research ship is preparing for its second voyage to Antarctica to investigate sea level rises and threats to marine biodiversity

LONDON (AP) — Britain's polar research ship is preparing for its second voyage to Antarctica to investigate sea level rises and threats to marine biodiversity.

Jane Francis, director of British Antarctic Survey, which operates the ship named after naturalist David Attenborough, said Tuesday that scientists will study the melting of the west Antarctic ice sheet, how it impacts global sea level rise and when “the Earth goes into irreversible change.”

“If that ice sheet does melt, it holds about three to five meters (9.8 to 16.4 feet) of global sea level rise, so what happens in Antarctica won’t just stay in Antarctica, it will affect us all,” Francis said

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, billed as one of the world's most advanced polar research vessels, completed its maiden voyage in November 2021. It is scheduled to set sail again on Sunday, from Harwich port, in eastern England, carrying around 45 crew members and scientists.

Plans call for the ship to reach Rothera Research Station, on the Antarctic Peninsula, by Christmas and to spend about six months in Antarctica. Along with delivering food, equipment and fuel to the British Antarctic Survey’s research stations, the mission calls for carrying out trials of polar science equipment and collecting data to understand how climate change is affecting the region and beyond.

“We need to understand what the water is doing, we need to understand how the air is warming, and we need to understand how the ice is reacting to all of those different factors,” Kelly Hogan, a marine geophysicist for the British Antarctic Survey, told reporters during a tour of the vessel on Tuesday.

“To do that, we need to measure lots of different parts of the system to get the big picture. And that’s why a ship like the David Attenborough is so important, because we actually have all of the tools and equipment to do all of those measurements in state of the art ways,” she added.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia faces suit over ban on Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff
5h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump grand jury: Kemp testifies, Flynn directed to appear
1h ago
The Latest
Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law
7m ago
Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez accept $19.65M qualifying offers
15m ago
Oath Keepers defendant downplays 'heavy weapons' message
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
9h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top