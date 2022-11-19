UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July amid a welter of ethics scandals, won wide praise in Ukraine for his backing.

Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change of stance under his leadership, though when he was U.K. Treasury chief under Johnson he was considered resistant to demands for higher defense spending.

Credit: Sam Mednick Credit: Sam Mednick

