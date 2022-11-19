ajc logo
X

UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

National & World News
13 minutes ago
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”

Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting in Kyiv and said “we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."

“Together we are stronger and we will achieve the desired results,” he said on Telegram. His post gave no other details.

The video Zelenskyy posted showed him greeting Sunak at a presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the two men holding talks.

Sunak tweeted: “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa.”

The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July amid a welter of ethics scandals, won wide praise in Ukraine for his backing.

Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change of stance under his leadership, though when he was U.K. Treasury chief under Johnson he was considered resistant to demands for higher defense spending.

___

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Credit: Sam Mednick

Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard17h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
16h ago

Walton 42, Buford 35
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Abbie Parr

Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe
10m ago
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
12m ago
'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
13m ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
17h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
22h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top