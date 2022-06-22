UK plans to rewrite human rights law; critics cry foul

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the bill, which would replace the U.K.’s Human Rights Act, would “curb abuses of the system and inject a bit more common sense” into human rights law.

Raab said Britain would retain its “fundamental commitment” to the European Convention on Human Rights, but its move could set it on a collision course with the Council of Europe, which oversees the Strasbourg-based rights court.

The government depicted the Bill of Rights as an assertion of British sovereignty in the wake of the country's departure from the European Union. However, the European Court of Human Rights is unconnected to the EU; it is an international tribunal supported by 46 countries.

Rights groups said the government’s move would remove some of the main tools the public has to hold the powerful to account.

Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International U.K., said “the public is being stripped of its most powerful tool to challenge wrongdoing by the government and other public bodies.”

Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said the Bill of Rights was “a lurch backwards for British justice.”

“Authorities may begin to consider some rights violations as acceptable, because these could no longer be challenged under the bill of rights despite being against the law,” she said.