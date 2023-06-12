BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes causing delays on Downtown Connector
X

UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson 'partygate' inquiry

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
22 minutes ago
A U.K. parliamentary committee is meeting to conclude its inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers over parties at his Downing Street office that breached COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary committee is meeting Monday to conclude its inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers over parties at his Downing Street office that breached COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Members of Parliament's Privileges Committee have pledged to continue with the investigation into Johnson's conduct after he unexpectedly quit as a lawmaker on Friday and angrily accused political opponents of driving him out in a "witch hunt."

The committee is expected to finalize its highly-anticipated report Monday. British media report that the findings could be published in the coming days.

Johnson, 58, said the Privileges Committee told him he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over “partygate,” a series of boozy parties and gatherings in his office that broke strict pandemic restrictions that his government had imposed on the country.

He accused the committee, which has members from both government and opposition parties, of bias and called it a “kangaroo court.” In response, the committee said that Johnson “impugned the integrity” of Parliament with his attack.

While Johnson has quit Parliament and will no longer be affected by any decision to suspend him, the committee could choose to apply other sanctions like barring him from entering Parliament's grounds.

Revelations that Johnson and his staff held office parties, birthday celebrations and "wine time Fridays" in 2020 and 2021, at a time when millions were told not to see loved ones or even attend family funerals, angered many Britons and contributed to his downfall. Johnson resigned as prime minister last summer.

Police fined him and other senior officials for violating lockdown rules, but Johnson has insisted to lawmakers that he didn't deliberately mislead Parliament over the gatherings.

He has told the committee he “honestly believed” the five events he attended, including a send-off for a staffer and his own surprise birthday party, were “lawful work gatherings” intended to boost morale among overworked staff members coping with a deadly pandemic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s next in the battle over Atlanta’s public safety training center2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes causing delays on Downtown Connector
25m ago

Credit: Handout

Georgia ousts more than 1,000 from Medicaid: more expected
40m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion
1h ago

Credit: AP

DOWNEY: Can campus diversity survive the U.S. Supreme Court?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

British man detained after climbing 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper
9m ago
Nasdaq to buy financial software company Adenza in $10.5 billion cash-and-stock deal
16m ago
No script at Tony Awards, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history-making wins
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
1h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top