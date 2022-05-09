UK official to press N Ireland leaders to form government

It was a milestone for a party long associated with the paramilitary group Irish Republican Army, which sought to use violence to take Northern Ireland out of U.K. rule.

But it's unclear what role Sinn Fein will now take in government. While it has the right to the role of Northern Ireland's first minister, a functioning Executive cannot be formed unless the DUP, as the largest unionist party, agrees to take the role of deputy minister under the region's mandatory power-sharing rules.

The DUP has maintained it will not return to government unless their demands over post-Brexit customs arrangements are met.

The unionists are strongly opposed to new customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. that were introduced after Britain's exit from the European Union.

The special arrangement was meant to prevent the return of a hard land border with the Republic of Ireland. But unionists argue that the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity, and want them scrapped.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February when the DUP's leader quit as first minister in protest over the post-Brexit rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Britain’s Conservative government is trying to get the EU to agree to major changes, but negotiations have faltered. Officials have acknowledged that they must address the post-Brexit challenges to bring stability to Northern Ireland.

Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald are greeted by supporters as they arrive at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald are greeted by supporters as they arrive at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald take a selfie at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, left, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald take a selfie at Medow Bank election count centre on Saturday, May, 7, 2022, in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison