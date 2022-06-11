UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

The report from the British Defense Ministry said Ukrainian air defenses were still deterring Russian tactical aircraft from carrying out strikes across much of the country.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
An injured Ukrainian servicemen is transferred to a medical facility after getting an emergency medical treatment in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Credit: Bernat Armangue
An injured Ukrainian servicemen is transferred to a medical facility after getting an emergency medical treatment in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, center, trains with other militia men at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, center, trains with other militia men at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Credit: Bernat Armangue
A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Credit: Bernat Armangue
A Ukrainian soldier on a position during heavy fighting in the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
A Ukrainian soldier on a position during heavy fighting in the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
A Ukrainian soldier stands in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
A Ukrainian soldier stands in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak
Unexploded shells and other weaponry is displayed by a Ukrainian specialized team searching for them in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Unexploded shells and other weaponry is displayed by a Ukrainian specialized team searching for them in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
A scoreboard counts the number of injured people assisted and carried by a military ambulance personnel in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Credit: Bernat Armangue
A scoreboard counts the number of injured people assisted and carried by a military ambulance personnel in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Credit: Bernat Armangue
People board an evacuation train in Pokrovsk railway station, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
People board an evacuation train in Pokrovsk railway station, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Credit: Bernat Armangue
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area cries moments before departing by train to western Ukraine from the Pokrovsk railway station, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area cries moments before departing by train to western Ukraine from the Pokrovsk railway station, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Credit: Bernat Armangue
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area look out the window of an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area look out the window of an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Credit: Bernat Armangue
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area sit in an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area sit in an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Credit: Bernat Armangue
Credit: Bernat Armangue