BreakingNews
Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace
ajc logo
X

UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a reception for the winners of the Points of Light Award in Downing Street, London, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a reception for the winners of the Points of Light Award in Downing Street, London, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP)

National & World News
By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers have held inconclusive talks with energy companies amid mounting pressure to help people cope with soaring gas and electricity prices

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers held inconclusive talks Thursday with energy companies amid mounting pressure to help residents cope with soaring gas and electricity prices.

Johnson, who is in his final weeks as prime minister, joined Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng at the meeting with firms including Scottish Power, EDF and Centrica. But with Johnson insisting that "significant fiscal decisions" must be left to his successor, the talks produced no relief for Britons struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

Johnson said the government would “keep urging the electricity sector to continue working on ways we can ease the cost of living pressures and to invest further and faster in British energy security.”

There was a hint that the Conservative government could take action at some point. It said it “continues to evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take.”

Energy bills around the world have soared this year as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and gas supplies. The problem is especially acute in Britain, where the bills that people pay are governed by a regulator-set price cap linked to wholesale prices.

The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year, and another increase is due in October. Consulting firm Cornwall Insight forecast this week that the average bill will top 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year in the fall, and rise above 4,000 pounds ($4,900) in the new year.

Energy suppliers say the price increases are not their fault.

“This is not in the hands of energy retailers,” Dale Vince, founder of the energy firm Ecotricity, told Sky News. “The problem is the crazy price of gas on global commodity markets.”

Anti-poverty campaigners say Britain is facing financial time bomb that could leave millions of people unable to heat their homes this winter.

Johnson resigned as Conservative Party leader last month, and remains in office for a few more weeks as caretaker prime minister. The two candidates to replace him — Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak — can't act until one of them takes over as prime minister in September.

Sunak — who earlier this year signed off on a 400 pound ($490) payment to offset fuel bills that all households will get this fall — has said he will offer more help, but has not given specifics. Truss says she prefers tax cuts to giving “handouts,” but also is facing intense pressure to help poor households.

Opponents say by the time the new leader is announced on Sept. 5 and takes office the next day, it will be too late to avert an autumn crisis.

Some want the U.K. to emulate France, where the government last month announced the nationalization of electricity giant EDF.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who led the U.K. during the global financial crisis of 2008, said Britain was now in “the eye of a cost-of-living storm” and action couldn’t wait. Brown, a member of the opposition Labour Party, said the Conservative government should negotiate lower prices with energy firms, and suggested those that resisted could be temporarily nationalized.

Writing in The Guardian, he said that crises “don’t take holidays, and don’t politely hang fire – certainly not to suit the convenience of a departing PM and the whims of two potential successors.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Europe in https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk into Downing Street in London, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Government holds a meeting with utility and energy suppliers about the current energy bills crisis .(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

People walk into Downing Street in London, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Government holds a meeting with utility and energy suppliers about the current energy bills crisis .(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk into Downing Street in London, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Government holds a meeting with utility and energy suppliers about the current energy bills crisis .(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Editors' Picks
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 4h ago
MARTA’s Five Points station to get major face-lift
1h ago
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
4h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
9h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
9h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
20h ago
The Latest
EXPLAINER: How is inflation affecting commuting costs?
10m ago
Tips for saving on your commute amid high inflation
20m ago
Latvia Parliament calls Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
23m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
10h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
4h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top