UK leader touts local virus rules but pubs are in distress

The new measures are to be reviewed every two weeks and restrictions will be eased for five days over Christmas so that families can get together. Other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are all following their own local restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Britain has had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 58,500 confirmed virus-related deaths.

But many Conservative lawmakers say the economic damage of the restrictions is increasingly outweighing the public health benefits. They say the government has not provided data to show the need for the restrictions, and is proposing a complicated and unfair system.

Conservative lawmaker Andrea Leadsom said she would not vote for the measures because she was not convinced they were “a lesser of all evils.”

A humble foodstuff, the Scotch egg, has become a symbol of the discontent and confusion around the new rules. Livelihoods may depend on whether the popular concoction of a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat and encased in breadcrumbs is a snack or a meal.

Pubs in Tier 2 areas can open and serve alcohol but only alongside a “substantial meal.” Ministers have given mixed messages about whether a Scotch egg fits the bill.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told broadcaster ITV that “as far as I’m concerned, it’s probably a starter,” but later said “I do recognize that it is a substantial meal.”

Critics say the Scotch egg debate — and related disputes about the status of sausage rolls, pork pies and pizza — shows the measures are inconsistent and open to abuse.

The measures are likely to be approved, despite the opposition, because the main opposition Labour Party says it will abstain rather than vote against them.

In an attempt to assuage critics, Johnson said pubs that have to stay closed will receive 1,000 pounds ($1,300) in recognition of “how hard they have been hit by this virus in what is typically their busiest month.”

But Simon Emeny, chief executive of brewers Fuller, Smith and Turner, said that would not be enough to solve “the financial Armageddon” that many English pubs are facing.

