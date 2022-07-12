UK leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close

The first round of voting will take place Wednesday, with candidates who fail to get at least 30 votes eliminated. Further rounds will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week.

The party aims to complete the parliamentary stage of the election before lawmakers break for the summer on July 21. The two final candidates will then spend the summer campaigning around the country.

The new leader is due to be announced when the House of Commons returns on Sept. 5.

Many Conservatives are wary of leaving Johnson in office for too long, concerned a lame-duck leader is the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price increases driving inflation to levels not seen in decades, and growing labor unrest. Some also worry Johnson — brought down by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers — could do mischief even as a caretaker prime minister.

The opposition Labour Party says it will push to hold a no-confidence vote in Johnson in the House of Commons this week. But it is unlikely to gain enough Conservative support to pass, as many Tories resist voting with the opposition even against a tarnished leader.

In the wide-open leadership contest, contenders are striving to set themselves apart from the perceived front-runner Sunak, who already has the backing of more than three dozen lawmakers.

Many have repudiated the tax increases Sunak introduced to shore up U.K. finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit — a 1.25% income-tax rise for millions of workers, and an increase in corporation tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will scrap one or both.

Sunak, whose resignation a week ago helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity, and warned rivals not to tell the public “comforting fairy tales.”

Zahawi hit back that his own tax-cutting plan was “fully costed.”

“I believe cutting taxes isn’t a fairy tale, but rather a critical step to tackle the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

___

Follow all of AP’s coverage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Combined Shape Caption Conservative Member of Parliament Sajid Javid, one of the contenders to be the new leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, leaves after a press conference in London, Monday, July 11, 2022. Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of more than ten candidates. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption Conservative Member of Parliament Sajid Javid, one of the contenders to be the new leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, leaves after a press conference in London, Monday, July 11, 2022. Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of more than ten candidates. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein