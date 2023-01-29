X
Dark Mode Toggle

UK leader fires party chairman over tax bill allegations

National & World News
Updated 26 minutes ago
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party Sunday over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code.

Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country's Treasury.

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak wrote he had been forced to act after promising at the start of his tenure that his government “would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

There was no immediate comment from Zahawi.

Zahawi, the founder of polling website YouGov, had acknowledged a dispute with tax authorities, but argued his error was “careless and not deliberate.”

The British media reported the settlement came to almost 5 million pounds ($6.2 million).

Zahawi headed the U.K. Treasury from July to September 2022 in the final months of Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister. Sunak said the decision had come at the end of an investigation into the party chairman’s financial dealings by the government’s independent standards adviser.

The report by Laurie Magnus found Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard” for the ministerial code and the required standards “to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behavior” in public life.

The investigation into his affairs by HMRC, the U.K’s tax office, centered around the sale of some £27 million ($33.4 million) in shares in YouGov.

The probe began in April 2021, but Zahawi did not declare it when he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer more than a year later.

The Magnus report found there should have been an understanding from the outset the matter was serious.

Zahawi previously worked as vaccines minister in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a nine-month stint as education minister.

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Editors' Picks

Credit: ABC

ABC officially dropping Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from ‘GMA3′20h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child
14h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Hawks are halted by Clippers’ 19 3-pointers
5h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Hawks are halted by Clippers’ 19 3-pointers
5h ago

Credit: Compilation

UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash
The Latest

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker
14m ago
China announces resumption of visas for Japanese
43m ago
US skier Shiffrin leads slalom in pursuit of record 86th win
51m ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
20h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top