UK leader denies breaking lobbying rules with texts to Dyson

The British government denied wrongdoing, saying it “did everything we could in extraordinary times to protect our citizens and get access to the right medical equipment.”

Dyson’s company did work on ventilators, but they did not go into full production.

He said it was “absurd to suggest that the urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with rules, as 450 Dyson people — in U.K. and Singapore — worked around the clock, seven days a week to build potentially life-saving equipment at a time of dire need.”

The news comes on top of allegations of cronyism involving one of Johnson’s Conservative predecessors, former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Cameron, who led Britain between 2010 and 2016, lobbied on behalf of a now-bankrupt financial services firm, Greensill Capital, whose founder he had employed as an adviser. Greensill collapsed last month, threatening thousands of jobs at a British manufacturer, Liberty Steel, which it helped finance.

Cameron has denied wrongdoing. Both the government and Parliament have launched inquiries. Opposition parties are calling for tougher rules on links between government ministers, civil servants and businesses, saying Britain’s laxly enforced lobbying regulations leave the door open to corruption.