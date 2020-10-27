UK judge to rule Nov 2 on Depp's libel suit against tabloid

“He has never hit a woman in his entire life — period, full stop, nada,” Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne said in closing arguments.

Heard, 34, testified as the main witness for the defense, saying Depp turned violent under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She alleged 14 separate incidents between 2013 and 2016 in which he hit, slapped and shoved her, pulled her hair and threw bottles at her “like grenades.”

“I didn’t want to do this, I did not want to expose this totality of what really happened to me,” Heard said in court. “I didn’t want to talk about everything that happened in our marriage and happened in our relationship.”

The Sun’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, said in her summing up that there was no doubt Depp “regularly and systematically abused his wife.”

But Depp’s lawyers accused Heard of fabricating evidence, calling her an unreliable witness and “a compulsive liar.”

Whatever way the judge rules, it’s unlikely to be the end of the legal drama. Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post story about domestic violence. The trial is due to be held next year.