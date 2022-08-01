UK, Irish leaders join funeral for peacemaker David Trimble

Trimble became Northern Ireland’s first minister in the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing government set up under the accord. It was soon rocked by disagreements over disarming the IRA, and Trimble’s party was overtaken in public support by the more hardline Democratic Unionist Party.

Trimble resigned as party leader and lost his seat in Britain’s Parliament in 2005 and spent the final decade and a half of his life as a member of Parliament’s unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords.

Rev. Charles McMullen said in a eulogy that Trimble’s actions had “saved many lives and allowed a generation to grow up in relative peace.”

“History will be exceedingly kind to David, even if life brought many unrelenting pressures and demands,” he said.

“Can we use this service today, in a fitting tribute to one of the great, to redouble our efforts on this island home of ours?"

