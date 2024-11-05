Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UK introduces a bill that would eventually make the purchase of cigarettes illegal

Legislation intended to ban today’s British children from ever legally being able to smoke has begun its journey through Parliament
FILE - A woman smokes on a street in London, on April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

AP

AP

FILE - A woman smokes on a street in London, on April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) (AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Legislation intended to ban today's British children from ever legally being able to smoke began its journey through Parliament on Tuesday.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would also bar smoking and vaping in some outdoor spaces such as playgrounds and the entrances to schools and hospitals. But a proposed ban on smoking in pub beer gardens has been dropped after opposition from bar owners.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the hospitality industry had “taken a real battering in recent years” and it is not “the right time” to ban smoking outside pubs.

The bill also proposes to restrict vape flavors and ban bright vape packaging aimed at children, to combat “a cynical industry that has sought to addict a new generation of children to nicotine,” Streeting said.

It also continues a plan by the previous Conservative government, which was ousted in July's general election, to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco by one year each year, so that no one born after Jan. 1, 2009 will ever be able to buy cigarettes legally in Britain.

It is currently illegal to sell cigarettes, tobacco products or vapes to people under 18.

If passed – as is likely because of the governing Labour Party’s large majority in Parliament -- the bill would give Britain some of the toughest anti-smoking measures in the world.

The government said the bill “breaks the cycle of addiction and paves the way for a smoke-free U.K.”

The number of people who smoke in Britain has declined by two-thirds since the 1970s, but some 6.4 million people — or about 13% of the population — still smoke, according to official figures.

Authorities say smoking causes some 80,000 deaths a year in the U.K, and remains the number one preventable cause of death, disability and poor health.

FILE - Cigarettes are arranged for a photograph in New York on Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Taxes, spending and borrowing all higher as the new Labour government seeks to 'rebuild'...
Placeholder Image

AP

UK Treasury chief admits business tax rise could lead to lower than anticipated wages
Placeholder Image

AP

Britain has banned protests outside abortion clinics, but silent prayer is a gray area
Placeholder Image

AP

Voters deciding dozens of ballot measures affecting life, death, taxes and more
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Trump wants winner declared on election night. Why that’s unlikely6m ago
Middle East latest: Dozens killed in Gaza as Israel says it targeted a weapons facility11m ago
When polls close in battleground states on Election Day14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

AJC/AP

LIVE UPDATES
Voting underway in Georgia as Harris, Trump eye historic election: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Sheriff says deputies followed protocol during arrests at Georgia-Florida game